NC database will help families search for missing children, reunite; here's how it works

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons launched a new tool on Monday that officials hope will reunite families of missing children better.

"It's almost real-time reporting for missing children anywhere in the state," director Morrissa Ahl-Moyer said.

The tool is called the "Missing Child Repository," which is a website where families can access a centralized database of all the missing children in the state and narrow down the search.

"You can search by any type of demographic," Ahl-Moyer said.

She added that it's particularly helpful when young or non-verbal children are involved.

"If they have someone who can't say who they are, can't tell you who their parents are, this database will actually let you search by demographics," Ahl-Moyer said. "So if you have a four-year-old, you can search for all the four-year-olds that have been reported missing in the state."

The launch comes after nearly a year of work by Ahl-Moyer's staff and just after two recent Amber Alerts in the state.

Although the tool wouldn't have changed the criteria for an alert, the repository is designed to be the one place people need to check when someone is missing, according to Ahl-Moyer.

"I think there would be more awareness that the girls were missing, but the agencies had to do their legwork," Ahl-Moyer said.

She said the repository is another tool in the toolbox to try to get kids home safer, and the database isn't limited to just Amber Alerts.

"It's all the missing children in North Carolina," Ahl-Moyer said.

She stressed that this vetted database makes sure old alerts aren't causing concerns long after the situations have been resolved.

"Now we have a reference. We can go back and look and see if they were or are missing and vet that social media post before it gets reposted," Ahl-Moyer said.

