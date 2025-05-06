Missing Clayton teens found safe in Florida; 2 men face kidnapping charges

Two Florida men were charged with kidnapping.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Clayton teenage girls were found safe, and two men are facing charges after a kidnapping during the weekend.

Clayton Police say the parents reported their daughters, 15 and 14, missing on Saturday morning and said they had last been seen around 1 a.m. on Satinwood Drive.

The girls allegedly left a note saying they were being picked up by "some guys they met." They were not carrying cell phones with them, police said.

Police said the investigation led them to two men from Florida.

Ericson Leonel Ullo-Flores, 18, and Edwin Alberto Cardenas, 22, both of Daytona Beach, were arrested Sunday on kidnapping charges.

They are being held in Florida awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

The two girls were found safe and will be returned to their parents.

