Fort Liberty soldier on trial for infant daughter's death testifies in court

Sgt. Gabriel Ceville was charged in 2023 with unpremeditated murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his infant daughter.

FORT LIBERTY (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty soldier Sergeant Gabriel Ceville testified in court Thursday. The trial started on Monday, Jan. 13 in military court, which does not allow cameras or recording devices.

The defense started with testimony from their medical experts. The day of testimony wrapped up with Sgt. Seville taking the stand making the first time we've heard from him.

Previously when ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson tried to get answers to what happened with Misty in his care he never answered.

Misty's family was in court for the testimony and tells eyewitness news that Ceville was asked if he hit Misty or threw her and answered no each time. Seville denied in court he hurt Misty.

Seville is scheduled to be back on the stand Friday for cross-examination.

Timeline

Sgt. Gabriel is on trial after being charged in 2023 with unpremeditated murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 8-month-old daughter.

ABC11 first told you about Delatorre's death after her family said it was taking too long for justice.

After our investigation, Ceville was charged with unpremeditated murder and involuntary manslaughter in military court. Ceville's trial is taking place on Fort Liberty and is expected to last days.

This trial is a long time coming for 8-month-old Delatorre's family. Her grandmother Misty Bray, who Delatorre is named after said, "All we can think is just finally getting closure. You know, we need closure and justice for Misty."

Eight-month-old Delatorre died in February of 2023. In court, we heard how Delatorre was in Ceville's care at Fort Liberty when she stopped breathing, and he called 911. Once EMS arrived, she was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill and died a few days later. An autopsy ruled she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

Misty Delatorre

In court on Monday, the doctor who performed the autopsy said Delatorre had severe brain, and eye injuries, saying her eyes were full of blood.

He compared the trauma to a high-speed car crash, and the hemorrhages on her brain, eyes, neck, and spine were hours to days old, and her manner of death was a homicide. The defense argued that medical intervention to save Misty could have caused some of the injuries and bruising, and even her being sick as she did test positive for Covid 19 at the time of death could have caused some of the injuries.

Delatorre's mom, Alina Delatorre testified in court. She testified how her daughter was happy and healthy while in her care, and it wasn't until a judge awarded 50-50 custody and she had to give Delatorre to Ceville, that just three days into her stay with Ceville is when Delatorre was hospitalized and then later died.

The 911 call, Ceville made when he said his daughter stopped breathing was played in court, and Misty Bray said it was so hard to hear. Bray said, "We just couldn't believe what we're hearing, and then what they had said that he was texting while the EMS people on the phone were telling him to give Misty CPR, but he was texting his wife instead. So he, was he even trying to help my grand-baby? We could hear her in the background, you know, trying to fight for life and just it was just flooring."

Misty Delatorre (Photo: Grandparents)

The case against Ceville continues on Tuesday with testimony from an investigator on the case along with the 911 operator who took the call from Ceville.