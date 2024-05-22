Fort Liberty soldier charged with murder in death of his 8-month-old daughter

An I-Team investigation into an 8-month-old girl's death shows that her case was ruled a homicide yet nearly a year later, no one has been charged.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Liberty soldier is now charged with murder in the death of his 8-month-old daughter.

Misty Delatorre died in February 2023. Her death was ruled a homicide by the North Carolina Medical Examiner, but until now nobody had been charged with crimes associated with her death.

Delatorre's mom and grandmother fought relentlessly for justice over the last year.

"I just want justice. I did. I just want my grandbaby's death -- someone needs to be held accountable," the baby's grandmother Misty Bray said. "She's innocent. She didn't even have her first tooth yet."

ABC11 Troubleshooter Diane Wilson first reported earlier this year that the investigative report by the medical examiner stated in February of 2023 Misty was in the care of her dad, who has been identified as Sgt. Gabriel Ceville. He's a Fort Liberty soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division.

He now faces charges of unpremeditated murder, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence. According to information released in court Wednesday, the victim of the domestic violence charge was not Ceville's 8-month-old daughter but another family member. Ceville's defense attorney said that charge was related to an incident of parental discipline.

Fort Liberty Sgt. Gabriel Ceville (Photo by Misty Bray)

Records show he called 911 to report his daughter was not breathing. The baby was airlifted to UNC Hospitals and died a few days later.

An autopsy ruled she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and the report states law enforcement suspected foul play. At the time of the incident, Misty's mom, Alina Delatorre was in California.

"I felt like my world was just like closing in. I felt like I couldn't breathe," Alina said.

Just two weeks before Misty's death, a Cumberland County judge awarded 50/50 custody to both parents.

In January, before any charges had been filed against him, Ceville told Wilson that his legal team advised him not to comment about the case. When Wilson reached back out to Ceville about now being charged in his daughter's death, he hung up on her.

Misty's grandmother tells Wilson these charges against Ceville are the start of getting justice for her granddaughter.