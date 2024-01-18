Nearly a year later, still no justice for 8-month-old homicide victim

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An I-Team investigation into an 8-month-old girl's death shows that her case was ruled a homicide yet nearly a year later, no one has been charged.

"It's been almost a year, and they have no answers for us," said Misty Bray, the infant's grandmother.

Bray has searched for answers for a year in the death of her granddaughter Misty Delatorre, who was named after her.

She's innocent. She didn't even have her first tooth yet. - Misty Bray, grandmother

"I just want justice. I just want my grandbaby's death, someone needs to be held accountable, she's innocent. She didn't even have her first tooth yet," Bray told Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

The NC State Medical Examiner's office ruled little Misty's death a homicide.

Father called 911

The medical examiner's investigative report states that in February 2023, Misty was in the care of her father, a soldier at then-Fort Bragg, who lived on post. Records show that he called 911 and reported his daughter was not breathing. Misty was airlifted to UNC-Chapel Hill and the autopsy report states that bilateral retinal hemorrhages were found through all areas of both eyes with retinoschisis, and there was a left subdural hemorrhage.

After undergoing brain testing a few days later, Misty was pronounced dead. An autopsy ruled that she died of blunt force trauma to her head and neck, and the report states law enforcement does have a suspicion of foul play.

"I felt like my world was just like, closing in. I felt like I couldn't breathe," Misty's mother, Alina Delatorre, said at the time.

Delatorre, from California, rushed to be by her baby's side in the hospital to say goodbye. "I can't ever forget the cold feeling that I felt holding her hand," Delatorre recalled.

Just two weeks before Misty's death, a Cumberland County judge awarded equal custody to both parents.

'They're not worried about this baby'

Reached by phone, Misty's father told the ABC11 Troubleshooter that he had been advised by his legal team not to comment.

Since Misty's death, both her grandmother and mom say they have pushed investigators at what is now Fort Liberty for answers.

"Same thing every time we call," Bray said. "We're waiting for the autopsy report. In the beginning, now it's all we're waiting for, a device, information that they're looking into devices. The military is worried about their own people. They're not worried about this baby."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division said, "The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is aware of and investigating this tragic death. No additional details can be released at this time."

The Troubleshooter reached out to the Cumberland County Department of Social Services about whether it investigated Misty's death.

The director, Brenda Reid Jackson, said, "We had no prior history with this family until the child fatality in February 2023. Upon receipt of the CPS report, we investigated and substantiated abuse and neglect in April 2023. All surviving children are in DSS custody which was conducted through civil court. Child protective services are civil court matters. We always partner with law enforcement as it relates to abuse cases; however, any criminal investigations or charges are under the jurisdiction and purview of law enforcement and criminal court officials."

Misty's family members want accountability -- and justice.

"I want the people that hurt her to take accountability, and I want them to take responsibility for what they've done to her," Delatorre said.

Bray added: "I just feel like someone needs to be held accountable, and I've been quiet long enough. Like, enough is enough. It's time for someone to hear this and someone to stand up for what's right for that baby."