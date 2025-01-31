24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Fire erupts at Morrisville apartment complex

Friday, January 31, 2025 12:45PM
Overnight fire erupts at Morrisville apartments
There is no word yet if anyone was injured.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out at an apartment complex Friday morning in Morrisville.

It happened at the Huntington Apartments off Morrisville Parkway.

Eyewitness News was told that two apartments caught fire, impacting a total of eight apartments.

Video showed smoke pouring from the back of the apartments. ABC11 crews on the scene said firefighters were focusing on a second-floor balcony.

There were no reported injuries. A dog and cat were rescued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

