Months after deadly Durham shooting, suspect turns himself in

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 4:47PM
Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 33-year-old man turned himself in on murder charges stemming from a shooting months ago.

Mychai Mercer faces charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied property and injury to personal property. He also has an outstanding warrant for embezzlement.

Durham Police Department said Mercer was the man who shot and killed 19-year-old Ashir Harrington in a parking lot near West Morgan Street and Watts Street on April 28.

Investigators have not said how Mercer and Harrington knew each other or what lead up to the shooting.

Mercer was booked into the Durham County Jail with no bond.

