Rep. Nancy Pelosi to speak at NC Democratic Party Unity dinner as division over Biden grows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Representative Nancy Pelosi will be the keynote speaker at the North Carolina Democratic Party Unity Dinner on Saturday.

According to the online invitation, it is a celebration of shared values, and attendance will help fuel efforts to elect Democratic leaders fighting for "equality, justice, and opportunity for all North Carolinians".

Among the attendees are Governor Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and Chair Anderson Clayton.

It starts at 7 p.m. at Raleigh Convention Center.

This event comes after sources say Pelosi told President Biden privately he could destroy Democrats' chances of winning the House in November if he continues seeking a second term.