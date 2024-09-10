Man sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for fentanyl trafficking in eastern North Carolina

NEW BERN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Mexican citizen was sentenced to 150 months (12 and a half years) in prison for trafficking fentanyl pills in Nash County, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Christian Ricardo Arce-Cazares, 36, of Las Vegas, also received five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Nash County area.

Arce-Cazares, who the DOJ said was in the country illegally, pled guilty on Nov. 8.

"Drug traffickers make a mistake when they cross North Carolina state lines," said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. "This trio brought thousands of fentanyl pills to Rocky Mount, tried to flee from deputies, and ditched their ride in a Battleboro field. International traffickers should take note of this dozen-year prison sentence. Nash County is a great place for business, but not your business."

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating in May 2021 after getting information from a confidential source that a large shipment of narcotics was headed for eastern North Carolina.

Drugs seized in Nash County. US DOJ

On June 10, 2021, an undercover officer spoke to the courier and coordinated a meeting at a gas station in Nashville, according to court documents. During that meeting, DEA agents learned that three people were involved and were driving an SUV with Nevada license plates and another SUV to transport the drugs.

The agents set up a second meeting at a Walmart parking lot in the Rocky Mount area. When a gray SUV arrived, police were waiting to make a traffic stop.

At first, the driver stopped and got out. But then he ran back to the SUV and took off. Police gave chase but lost the vehicle, which was later found empty in a field in Battleboro.

Drugs found by DEA agents in the SUV. US DOJ

After a K-9 officer was brought in, agents found 7,718 grams of crystal methamphetamine inside the SUV and in the nearby woods. They also found 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, which weighed 438.10 grams.

Arce-Cazares and two accomplices were later found and arrested at a hotel.

"Nash County Sheriff's Office is grateful for the strong relationships we have with our federal partners," said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. "This case proves how our partnerships effectively remove dangerous criminals from harming our communities. Teamwork is the only way we will make a difference combating gangs, guns, and drugs in Nash County. I appreciate the hard work and dedication that the Nash County Sheriff's Office and our partners demonstrate every day."