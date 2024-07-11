National Geographic releases first trailer for its documentary film, 'Sugarcane'

National Geographic releases the first trailer for the powerful documentary "Sugarcane," coming to theaters Aug. 9.

National Geographic Documentary Films has released the powerful first trailer for "Sugarcane," which is set for an August 9 theatrical release.

Here is the official synopsis: "In 2021, evidence of unmarked graves was discovered on the grounds of an Indian residential school run by the Catholic Church in Canada. After years of silence, the forced separation, assimilation and abuse many children experienced at these segregated boarding schools was brought to light, sparking a national outcry against a system designed to destroy Indigenous communities. Set amidst a groundbreaking investigation, SUGARCANE illuminates the beauty of a community breaking cycles of intergenerational trauma and finding the strength to persevere."

The film, by first-time director Julian Brave Noisecat and director, producer and cinematographer Emily Kassie, was a standout on the film festival circuit. It has won more than a dozen awards, including the U.S. Documentary Competition Directing award at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

"Sugarcane" will be in select theaters in New York and Toronto August 9 with a wider release through the U.S. and Canada August 16. You'll also be able to stream it on Hulu and Disney+ later this year.

