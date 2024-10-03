National Guard appreciative of Helene recovery help from Fort Liberty

The Pentagon said soldiers from the 18th and 82nd Airborne Corps; will be helping the National Guard hand out supplies and clear debris.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina National Guard.is grateful that as many as 1,000 Fort Liberty soldiers are heading to the western part of the state to help them with Hurricane Helene relief.

There are nearly 7,000 National Guardsmen on the ground helping with the recovery effort.

"Very much appreciate the help we've gotten," said Col. Paul Hollenack, the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team Commander of the North Carolina National Guard. "Particularly seven CH-47 medium-lift helicopters from the 82nd Airborne that are being deployed through our National Guard Air Operations Center to support the people of western North Carolina."

The Pentagon said soldiers from the 18th and 82nd Airborne Corps will be helping the National Guard hand out supplies and clear debris.

Barbara Whitehead, the director of NC Support Our Troops, is collecting care packages for them to help support soldiers and first responders during this difficult mission.

"They know they're not forgotten, that they know Americans care about them and their service and their sacrifice," said Whitehead.

Helene is now recognized as the country's deadliest natural disaster since Hurricane Katrina.

