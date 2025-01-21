BreakingDangerous cold air arrives, chance of winter weather
NC child dies days after falling into frozen pond

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 2:28AM
NC child dies days after falling into frozen pond
Three children who fell into the pond were rescued but one did not survive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A child has died days after falling into a frozen pond in Winston-Salem.

According to police, the child was playing with two other children when all three fell in the icy water in the 4000 block of Duck Pond Court.

All three were rescued but one child died Sunday. The surviving children were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The name of the young victim has not been released.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department urged residents to "stay off frozen ponds, lakes and streams."

