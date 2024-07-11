NC Correctional Officer, 1 other facing multiple drug charges in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Correctional Officer is facing multiple drug charges after deputies said they found more than two pounds of cocaine in his vehicle.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday deputies performed a traffic stop just after 8 a.m. on US 1 Highway near Deep River Road. The driver, 52-year-old Kenderick Antonio Womble, identified himself to deputies as an employee of the NC Department of Adult Corrections.

According to Sheriff Brian Estes, during the stop, deputies found 2.2 pounds of cocaine along with a firearm and badge during a search of Womble's vehicle. He was then taken into custody and deputies applied for a search warrant for Womble's home which is located in Sanford.

Authorities said they found another man Gregory Wayne Baker at the home at the time of the search. Deputies said they also found 3.3 pounds of cocaine, multiple firearms, and $13,000 in cash during the search.

Deputies said Baker was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Womble is being charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of possess with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for sale of controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substance, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed.