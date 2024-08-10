Flood threats persist in North Carolina after Tropical Storm Debby

A few showers are possible mainly in Triangle south and east

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Tropical Storm Debby has left North Carolina, but flooding remains a threat through the weekend.

State leaders Friday warned people to be careful when venturing out of their homes. The effects of the storm could linger for the next couple of days, including rain and river flooding.

With Debby pushing out, North Carolina leaders are turning their attention to clean up, while still warning people to be careful.

With a stalled front to our west, Friday afternoon and evening will see scattered showers and storms. Triangle south and east have the highest chances.

Flood-prone areas could see flooding during heavy downpours.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch and warning for several areas, including along I-95 because of the saturated ground Debby left behind.

"Our priority is to protect lives as we manage the impact of this storm," Governor Cooper said. "Make no mistake this stubborn storm and its effects are not over."

You can check if your area is at risk for flooding here. You can also check the nearby lake levels.

