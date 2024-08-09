Heavy rain from Debby could continue to cause problems for days, NC officials warn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Debby pushing out, North Carolina leaders are turning their attention to clean up, while still warning people to be careful when venturing out of their homes.

The storm is also being blamed for two deaths in the state. Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday the storm killed one man in Wilson County and a 78-year-old woman in Rockingham County.

While Debby has moved out of the area, state officials said the effects of the storm could linger over the next couple days. That includes rain as well as river flooding.

Officials are closely tracking flood gauges and levels along river basins, saying the threat of inland flooding can remain days after tropical systems leave a region.

North Carolina Emergency Management Director William Ray talked Friday about the state's ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

He said his team was still in an active response mode but looking to shift their future efforts into recovery when possible.

In addition to the work being done by state officials, Ray said it was important for people to check on their loved ones and neighbors.

"Together taking care of our families, neighbors and our communities, we are stronger and make for more resilient communities," Ray said.

NC Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins said the state has around 200 road closures, including 10 primary routes. That number is down from a peak of about 290.

Hopkins said Robeson, Chatham and Sampson counties had the highest volume of road closures related to Debby.

"I implore citizens to stay aware, far too many people are killed when they try to drive through the flooded roads after storms have passed. Please don't let your guard down," Hopkins said.

Unbelievable video shows a water rescue crew in Wake County pull three children trapped in quick-moving water to safety.

Attorney General Josh Stein spoke Friday, warning people to take precaution when hiring someone to help take care of storm clean up or repairs.

"Even as the threat of Debby begins to recede, we must remain vigilant about other risks. Scammers who try to take advantage of hard-working North Carolinians who are repairing and trying to get their lives back in order after the storm," Stein said.

Click here for tips from the Federal Communications Commission to help you avoid scams after storms.