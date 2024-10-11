Lt Gov. Mark Robinson campaigns in Wilmington this weekend after scandal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be campaigning on the North Carolina coast this weekend.

He will meet with voters at Carolina Barbecue in Wilmington Friday afternoon from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a private event.

The Republican gubernatorial candidate also will attend a fundraising dinner at the Wrightsville Yacht Club on Friday night. It's hosted by the New Hanover County Republican Women's Club along with a guest appearance by Chad Brown, the North Carolina secretary of state.

He will hold more events in the area on Sunday, including a community event in Castle Hayne.

This comes after Robinson found himself in controversy yet again. In a CNN report last month, it said Robinson allegedly made lewd comments on a porn site many years ago.

He has denied them, calling them "salacious lies", and his campaign said it had retained legal counsel to investigate.

Many staff members at Robinson's office and on his campaign team have resigned, following this report.