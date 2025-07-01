Raleigh-Durham International Airport sees record-breaking heat in June

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- June was undeniably hot, but did you know it recorded the highest average June temperature ever at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)?

The average temperature for June at RDU was 81.7 F, factoring in both the daily highs and lows. With several nights staying in the 70s, it's no surprise the average was so high.

Over the years: Hottest June temps

We just experienced the longest streak of 96 F or higher on record at RDU. From June 22 to June 30, we had nine straight days of scorching heat.

Over the years: Longest 96 F+ at RDU

Last week marked the season's first major heat wave on the East Coast, with extreme heat warnings and advisories affecting over 150 million Americans from Texas to Maine, spanning the entire Interstate 95 corridor.

Central North Carolina recorded the highest heat index in the country. As of 2:30 p.m. on June 24, it felt like it was 111 F at RDU.

Summer officially started on June 22. July is typically the hottest month, so we'll see how the rest of the season unfolds in our region.

SEE ALSO: Heat Safety Tips: Ways to stay cool during the heat wave