Ice company raking in cold cash amid extreme hot weather in the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nathan Simon has been running his ice cream shop, Simon Says Dip This in Downtown Durham for the last four years and only four months ago, opened his second location in Downtown Raleigh.

He offers soft serve ice cream, and there are 24 different flavors to dip the cone in before it rolls with toppings like cookie dough, fruity pebbles, chocolate and pistachio.

Simon credits the hot weather for helping to get this location off the ground.

"We definitely have an uptick in people stopping by, trying to beat the heat, getting some ice cream," said Simon.

Holiday Ice is experiencing a similar spike.

The company produces bagged ice for convenience stores across North Carolina and Virginia.

"We're pretty much busy making ice as every moment as we can," said Holiday Ice Spokesperson Norma Gaskins.

ABC11 got a look inside the storage freezer and the product that is ready to roll out for 4th of July.

"A lot of this goes to the lake area, marinas," said Holiday Ice Operations Manager Carlson Young.

The thermostat is kept at 15 degrees in the freezer, but that's pretty much the only constant.

Young says the product doesn't stick around for long.

He said, "With the demand so high, we aren't able to keep up on a daily basis because stores are running out so fast."

