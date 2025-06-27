Auto mechanics in central NC see uptick in repairs 'once it got super hot'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Auto experts are warning that this prolonged heat can cause problems under your car's hood and also above.

Ricky Hernandez owns Slick Rick's Auto Works, and explains the beating sun and extreme heat could cause car paint to start chipping.

It depends on your car's age.

"It can cause oxidation peeling," he said. "A lot of manufacturers only put so much clear code on it and it can only survive so long outside."

He suggests waxing the vehicle every six months to protect the sheen. Hernandez also says ceramic coating can be professionally applied or paint protective film installed.

"It's almost invisible," said Hernandez. "You can just peel it after let's say 8 years, 10 years and your paint is still going to be brand new."

Mechanics are also encouraging folks to take measures to keep their cars running.

They suggest checking levels for coolant, oil, and transmission fluid.

Aydan Dunn from Don Lee Auto Shop says a lot of people are coming in to get their ac units fixed.

"We only really just got busy once it got super hot," said Dunn.

