Wake Forest water park 'selling out' during heat wave: 'It's just a blast'

The 100-acre property is home to several water activities, including scuba diving, kayaking, and paddleboarding

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fantasy Lake Adventure Park has become a haven for families during the oppressive heat. There's a beach area for the adults to chill out and relax, and a massive floating water park for kids to play.

The brutal, humid weather has been drumming up a lot of business for Owner Dnaiel Cox.

"Since the heat came and all the storms have kind of rolled away, we've seen an influx of people here selling out on the weekends and during the weekdays also," said Cox.

Raleigh resident Bella Botero has been entertaining her niece and nephew from Greensboro.

"It's amazing - it really, really is," said Botero. "The water feels amazing right out here. It's probably the best place to come to with this weather."

Tristan Schneider is from Columbia, South Carolina, and said he's tried out most of the offerings.

"It's super fun," he said. "It's just a blast really."

People can visit the park for as low as $15 a day.