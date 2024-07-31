Heat safety top of mind as practices for high school fall sports begin

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex High School is kicking into high gear as practices for fall sports, such as cross country, tennis, soccer and football begin.

More than a hundred students showed up for football tryouts on Wednesday that were held in the morning to beat the heat.

"Getting used to the heat and stuff is something we have to do," Apex High School football head coach John Mozerka said. "Luckily, we're off the field pretty early in the morning."

Experts say it's critical that schools implement a gradual heat acclimatization period, which for Head Athletic Trainer Miles Kliewer, means starting practice with minimal gear.

"You notice they can only wear helmets today and tomorrow," Kliewer said. "By day six, they can be in full gear. So that's kind of the baby steps that we're allowed to take as far as acclimating the athletes."

Kliewer said there's also water tanks available throughout the field, in addition to an indoor ice water immersion tub and a device called a "Kestrel" that warns coaches when it's unsafe to practice.

"If it gets into the black zone, that's a situation where practice is canceled," Kliewer said.

Experts also advise student-athletes to stay hydrated, as dehydration can lead to heat stroke if left untreated.

"You can eat fruits and vegetables and get hydrated as well," Kliewer said.