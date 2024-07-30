Dangerous heat returns to Triangle, Sandhills

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Much of central North Carolina is at risk for a possible isolated severe storm late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The main threat is damaging winds.

The temperatures were in the 80s and the feels-like temperatures were in the low to mid-90s throughout the day. That's about to change.

ABC11 meteorologists said we can bid adieu to the 80s for a while. July will roll out as hot as it rolled in. Wednesday's high will be 95 and feels temperatures of up to 104. The sunny start will be followed by some afternoon clouds and the chance of an isolated evening storm.

On July 5, Raleigh recorded the hottest day ever with temperatures of 106.

Several cities are again activating areas for cooling stations.

Looking Ahead



First Alert Day on Thursday, which brings a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated evening storm -- one or two of those storms could be strong to severe. Also a dangerously hot with a temperature of 97 and feels like of up to 107.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few evening storms. High of 96 with feels like temps of up to 108.

Saturday-Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms. Highs in the low to mid-90s.