Here's what to expect before hitting the road or flying out for Labor Day weekend

In North Carolina, gas prices are expected to be lower this year, averaging $3.15, compared to $3.53 last year.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Millions are expected to hit the road Friday for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, domestic travel over Labor Day weekend is up 9% compared to last year overall, while domestic airlines are 2% cheaper.

Best times to hit the road

On Friday, it's before noon and after 7 p.m. The worst time is between 2 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, it's any time after noon. The worst time is between 8 to 11 a.m.

On Sunday, it's before noon. The worst time is between 2 to 8 p.m.

On Monday, it's any time before 10 a.m. The worst time is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nationwide, AAA expects to rescue over 300,000 stranded motorists during the holiday weekend. The three most common reasons are flat tires, dead batteries and lockouts.

However, the most popular way people are traveling is by airplane.

There have been 11 flight delays and 5 cancellations as of 5 a.m. at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

