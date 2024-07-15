Train ridership on the rise in North Carolina

Rail service is up 20% for the first half of this year with more than 342,000 thousand customers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Train ridership is on the rise in North Carolina.

The additional routes added to NC by Train rail service have attracted new passengers.

"Demand for North Carolina's train routes continues to boom as people look for fast, affordable ways to travel our beautiful state," said Gov. Roy Cooper. "Every month this year has set records and made clear that by continuing to invest in passenger rail we can unlock new markets and strengthen communities across our state."

Officials said each month this year has been a record-breaking month.

Part of the success has been attributed to the addition of a fifth round-trip train frequency between Raleigh and Charlotte in July 2023 as well as recent special event trains providing service to new locations.

For example, the Open Express ran from Raleigh to the 2024 U.S. Open in Pinehurst. The trains ran for four days between June 13-16 and took more than 2,500 golf fans to the event.

