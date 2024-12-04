NC lawmakers pass resolution in support of Congressional term limits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- During a busy voting session Monday, the North Carolina Senate passed House Joint Resolution 151, joining a growing list of states in its support of Congressional term limits.

The measure, filed in February 2023 and passed in the House in March of that year, creates an application by the General Assembly to Congress requesting a limited Convention of the States to propose a Constitutional Amendment to impose term limits on Congressional members.

As much as I love people in their 80s, it is a little ridiculous at this point in our Constitutional Republic, we don't have some fresh, younger voices coming to the table. - Leigh Brown, US Term Limits state chair

"I just don't think anybody from the Founding Fathers on down was intended to make this a lifelong career of 40 and 50 years in service," said Leigh Brown, the State Chair for US Term Limits, an advocacy group that supports the measure.

According to Pew Research, 50% of US House members and 74% of Senate members were born before 1965. Analysis by Open Secrets found that in the 2024 election cycle, 98.5% of House incumbents won re-election, as did 90.9% of Senate incumbents.

"As much as I love people in their 80s, it is a little ridiculous at this point in our Constitutional Republic, we don't have some fresh, younger voices coming to the table that represent all generations," said Brown.

A Pew survey from July 2023 found that 87% of voters said they were in favor of limiting the number of terms that members of Congress can serve.

Before North Carolina's vote this week, eight other states had passed similar resolutions. To formally propose an Amendment, 34 State Legislatures would need to do so, or 2/3 of both houses of Congress. Even while voicing their support for the measure, North Carolina Republicans acknowledged the unlikelihood of 34 states taking that action.

I guess the irony is not lost on me that we're putting term limits on members of Congress, but we don't put it on ourselves. - State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri

"As history has proven, a Convention (of States) on this issue or any issue is highly unlikely to ever actually happen. If history continues to hold true, just as it occurred with the 17th, 21st, and 22nd Amendments to the US Constitution, as the number of states signed on approaches the required 34 states, Congress decides to take action to address the concerns of the states," said Sen. Todd Johnson, who represents Cabarrus and Union counties, during a Senate Rules and Operations Committee meeting Monday.

Brown echoed those sentiments.

"When you look at constitutional amendments in the past, Congress has taken action when they see the states picking up momentum. Congress does not want this to become a state-led amendment process. They will take action," said Brown.

During the meeting, State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, a Democrat who represents Wake County and serves as the Senate Democratic Whip, brought up a point of consistency.

"I guess the irony is not lost on me that we're putting term limits on members of Congress, but we don't put it on ourselves," said Chaudhuri.

Congressman Wiley Nickel, a Democrat who previously served in the North Carolina Senate, echoed Chaudhuri.

"(North Carolina Republicans are) happy to talk about Congressional term limits, but they have total control, they have a supermajority right now. If they wanted to have term limits for members of the State Senate and the State House, they could do it tomorrow. But they don't, because they want to stay in control," said Nickel.

He said he understood the desire to impose term limits, though he said he believes it should be part of a broader conversation about election reform.

"I'm someone who is part of a much broader package that includes ending partisan gerrymandering, campaign-finance reform, and some sort of term limits. I think that's the kind of thing that the majority of folks - Democrat, Republican, independent - in North Carolina would support. I think that's the right way to look at it," said Nickel.

During a brief debate Monday afternoon, Sen. Graig Meyer, a Democrat who represents Caswell, Orange, and Person counties, voiced his displeasure.

"Let's be clear. You are opening the doors to a Constitutional Convention. This is an insane idea. I will vote against it. But if it happens, I will work my butt off to be one of the delegates to that Constitution, and if you think that's a good idea, that should scare the heck out of you," said Meyer in remarks that drew light laughter from some in the chamber.

Ultimately, the Senate voted 29-20 in support of the measure. Sen. Mary Wills Bode was the lone Democrat to support the resolution, as she joined all Republicans, except for Sen. Tom McInnis and Sen. Eddie Settle. Sen. Rachel Hunt, a Democrat who will serve as lieutenant governor next session, had an excused absence.

For a Constitutional Amendment to be ratified, it would need the backing of 38 state legislatures or 38 state ratifying conventions.

As for respective limits, Brown said they are open to conversations regarding frameworks of term limits.

"We have some proposals, but we are not stuck in concrete on that. There could absolutely be a conversation that says your first term in the House, you don't know what you're doing and then you've got to get re-elected. So maybe it's not three terms, maybe it's five. Who knows? That's going to be a very robust conversation. But I do think Congress is going to take action as we pick up a few more state legislatures," Brown said.

In a statement, NC House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican who will serve in Congress starting in January, wrote:

"I have long been an advocate for this shift away from career politics that would amplify the will of the people over the personal interests of members. The majority of Americans support the additional accountability of term limits for Congress, which would pave the way for more competitive elections, accountability, and positive change."