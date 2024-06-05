Level 1 First Alert Day could bring thunderstorms, damaging winds Thursday in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thursday is a First Alert Day with a level 1 risk for parts of the Triangle.

The level 1 risk comes with the potential for strong storms in the afternoon. The bulk of the day will be hot and humid, with temperatures rising into the low 90s.

The afternoon brings a chance for scattered storms. The northern part of the ABC11 viewing area has the highest chance to see these storms. That said, any thunderstorm that fires up can produce damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Overall Thursday, there is a 50% chance for rain. Any storms that do fire up should wind down by Thursday evening as the axis of instability shifts to the east.

Fans heading to The Soccer Tournament (TST) should take rain gear and be mindful that games could be delayed due to severe weather.

Thunderstorm watch vs warning

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued when severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. It does not mean that they will occur. It only means they are possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued when severe thunderstorms are occurring or imminent in the warning area.

LIVE | First Alert Doppler Radar Network

Looking Ahead

Friday temperatures will still be pretty warm with highs in the mid-80s. The good news is that it will be less humid as dew points fall to the low 50s.

You can expect similar conditions through the first part of the weekend because the heat and humidity return Sunday afternoon bringing back summer feels. Although, highs will only be in the upper 80s--having the dew points in the mid-50s will make it uncomfortable, especially for early June.

Late Sunday some areas could see a shower or two.

Next week, sunshine and warm weather through mid-week.

