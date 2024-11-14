Balanced Wolfpack subdues Coastal Carolina 82-70

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jayden Taylor scored 22 points to lead a balanced attack as NC State remained unbeaten with an 82-70 win against Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

After leading by two at halftime, the Wolfpack (3-0) scored the first 10 points of the second half, building a 45-33 lead. A layup by Noah Amenhauser had the Chanticleers within 62-51 midway through the half but NC State led by at least 10 points for the remainder of the game.

NC State missed all 10 of its 3-point attempts yet steadily pulled away with tenacious defense and steady shooting from inside the arc. The Pack also made 28-of-35 free throws.

Brandon Hutley-Hatfield added 13 points, making 9 of 10 free throws, and freshman Trey Parker had his best game with 13 points off the bench.

Dontrez Styles also reached double figures, adding 10 points to go along with his team-high six rebounds. All 10 NC State players who saw action scored.

The Wolfpack's largest lead was 17 after back-to-back jumpers by Dontrez Styles, the second one coming with about three minutes remaining.

In the first half, Taylor's three-point play gave the Wolfpack a 29-21 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left but Coastal Carolina rallied with a 12-6 run to get within 35-33 at the break.

The Chanticleers (1-2) were led by RaSheed Jones, who scored 17 points and made 5-of-7 3-pointers to keep the game close. Jones has made 11 of his 17 3s this season. Jordan Battle and Denzel Hines each scored 14 for Coastal.

The Wolfpack had eight steals and forced 19 turnovers.

NC State returns to action Monday vs. Colgate at Lenovo Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed.