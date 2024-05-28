NC State Belltower vandalized with references to Hamas-Israel conflict

Crews spent the day cleaning up the NC State Memorial Belltower after vandals defaced it Tuesday morning.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the NC State Memorial Belltower after vandals defaced it Tuesday morning.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the NC State Memorial Belltower after vandals defaced it Tuesday morning.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the NC State Memorial Belltower after vandals defaced it Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Crews spent the day cleaning up the NC State Memorial Belltower after vandals defaced it Tuesday morning.

The words Gaza, Rafah and Free Palestine were spray painted around the base of the tower.

Red handprints surrounded the Belltower.

The vandalism was in response to the ongoing fighting between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas.

The vandalism was captured on a live stream that NC State keeps up of the Belltower.

In the video, two people can be seen walking around the base before vandalizing the structure.

No arrests have been made.