Shakeup continues at NC State with new defensive coaches announced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The shuffling continues for N.C. State's football program after the Wolfpack's first losing season since 2019.

A day after offensive coordinator Robert Anae was fired and quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper was elevated to that position, the university said Tuesday that D.J. Eliot will take over as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

Eliot had worked as an analyst at Baylor last season and coached linebackers with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. He replaces new Marshall head coach Tony Gibson on Dave Doeren's staff.

"D.J. is a great addition to our staff," said Doeren. "He has worked with some of the greatest minds in college football, mostly recently with Dave Aranda at Baylor. He brings a wide variety of experience schematically and as a former NFL coach, he knows what it takes to develop players so they can make it to the next level."

Former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach DJ Eliot has been named defensive coordinator at NC State. Lindsey Wasson

Eliot has 27 years of coaching experience.

"I am excited to work at a program that has enjoyed consistent success and under a proven head coach like Dave Doeren," said Eliot. "I remember what a tough place to play Carter-Finley Stadium was as an opponent and can't wait to be a part of that atmosphere."

Eliot has worked in the Atlantic Coast Conference before. He coached the defensive ends at Florida State under head coach Jimbo Fisher from 2010-12. The year before his arrival, the Seminoles ranked 108th in total defense and rushing defense. However, by 2012, FSU ranked second nationally in total defense (254.1 yards per game) and sixth in scoring defense (14.7 points per game).

Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay will serve as a co-coordinator while coaching safeties and nickelbacks. He served as interim coordinator for the Military Bowl loss to East Carolina after Gibson's departure. He's taking over duties with the safeties from Joe DeForest, who is retiring.

"Congratulations to Joe Deforest on his retirement," said Doeren. "I want to thank him for his contributions to our program and wish him and his family the best."

Aughtry-Lindsay is a Wolfpack alum who has coached for nine seasons in two different stints.

"Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay has done a great job for us and has earned the respect of our players and coaches. I'm excited to watch him in this new role," Doeren said.

The team also announced that Elisha Shaw, who joined the football staff before last season, would take a full-time coaching position and work with Charley Wiles in coaching the defensive line.

"Coach Shaw has brought a wealth of passion and enthusiasm to our program and has done a great job with our D-line," Doeren said. "He has a bright future as a coach."

The bowl loss landed N.C. State a 6-7 record in a year that was filled with high expectations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.