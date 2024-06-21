NC State shares latest update on Poe Hall after supreme court ruling

This comes after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that prevents outside investigations on the building.

This comes after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that prevents outside investigations on the building.

This comes after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that prevents outside investigations on the building.

This comes after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling that prevents outside investigations on the building.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC State University shared another update regarding plans for Poe Hall after discovering toxic chemicals in the building.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said the university has reviewed recent environmental testing results, consulted with EPA, and developed a preliminary plan for Poe Hall's renovation.

Removing the bulk of the HVAC systems, interior and exterior walls, the paneled facade and windows is the most effective way to address the situation, he said.

A recent report found the primary source of PCBs, a chemical linked to cancers, was identified in the building's HVAC supply ducts.

WATCH | Report reveals latest findings in testing at NC State's Poe Hall

According to the report, the primary source of PCBs, a chemical linked to cancer, was identified in the building's HVAC supply ducts.

The update comes after the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled to keep the stay in place. That stay prevents any outside investigation from happening.

University Spokesperson Mick Kulikowski issued a statement, saying in part:

"NC State recognizes that others may be interested in conducting their own investigations related to Poe Hall. Complying with discovery in litigation is one of many interests that the university is balancing since voluntarily closing the building last November."

WATCH | Legal battle rages on for access to NC State's Poe Hall

The legal fight continues about access to Poe Hall at NC State University where toxic chemicals were discovered in the building.

A former student and graduate assistant, who is battling terminal cancer, is suing the school. He wants to conduct independent testing.

His cancer has not yet been linked to any specific cause.

The university said on its website, "At this time, the university is not offering health testing or reimbursement for health testing related to Poe Hall."

The school anticipates Poe Hall will remain closed through the end of the 2024-2025 school year. The building has been closed since November 2023.