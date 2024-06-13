State leaders host summit on mental health and suicide prevention

The conversation is centered around suicide prevention and what leaders can do to share resources to help struggling communities.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Leaders from across North Carolina hosted a summit today highlighting the state's suicide prevention plan and mental health resources for those in need.

The group gathered at the UNC Friday Center in Chapel Hill to build connections at the Statewide Summit on Suicide Prevention.

According to NCDHHS, suicide is the second leading cause of death for youth in North Carolina ages 10 to 18, and the third leading cause of death for those ages 19 to 34.

Topics discussed include updates on North Carolina's suicide prevention plan, national suicide prevention resources, and progress made on the issue.

The meeting will go on until 6:00 p.m.