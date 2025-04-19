IRS extends federal tax deadline to Sept. 25 for North Carolina residents

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended a wide range of tax deadlines even further for North Carolinians.

North Carolina residents now have until September 25 to file their federal taxes. Previously, the deadline was May 1 due to the lingering impact of Hurricane Helene.

"The IRS automatically provides filing and penalty relief to any taxpayer with an IRS address of record located in the disaster area," the government agency said in a news release. "These taxpayers do not need to contact the agency to get this relief."

The state has also extended its deadline to file state taxes to May 1.

However, if you owe money to the government, interest may start accruing on April 1, unless you live in a county that received a disaster declaration due to Helene.

This counties are Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Clay, Cleveland, Gaston, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yancey. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians received a disaster declaration too.