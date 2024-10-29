FRA announces it invests nearly $124M in grant funding towards NC railroads

The Biden-Harris Administration is allocating nearly $124 million to expand rail service, improve safety and strengthen supply chains.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Biden-Harris Administration is allocating nearly $124 million to expand rail service, improve safety and strengthen supply chains.

The projects include an upgrade to the rail line between Charlotte and Oakboro in Stanley County, as well as expanding the capacity of the North Carolina Railroad Company's NC Line.

Nationwide, over $2.4 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding is being invested in 122 rail improvement projects in 41 states and Washington, D.C., according to a Tuesday press release.

Administered through the Federal Railroad Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation (FRA)'s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Program, these grants will benefit every region across the country, especially in rural communities.

"Today's investments in our rail systems reflect the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to building a stronger, safer, and more resilient transportation network," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. "Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we're funding rail infrastructure projects that create jobs and expand workforce development, reduce costs for consumers, and directly benefit communities across the country. Each project advances a future where our supply chains are stronger, passenger rail more accessible, and freight movement safer and more efficient."

According to the press release, CRISI is "the only federal grant program prioritizing smaller, short-line railroads" important to the economy and regional supply chains.

The funding is part of the White House's Investing in America agenda. The administration has made in nearly 300 rail projects and other emerging passenger rail corridors through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded FRA grant programs.

