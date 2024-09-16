Wake County library cardholders now have access to free online tutoring due to Tutor.com partnership

Wake County voters will decide in November on a $142 million library bond.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Anyone with a Wake County Public Library card now has access to free on-demand tutoring.

According to a Monday press release, through Tutor.com, library cardholders can "two-way text-chat" with professional tutors. They provide one-on-one assistance in several subjects, such as math, science, and English.

"Offering this service to our residents is a significant step toward providing equitable access to educational resources across Wake County," said Susan Evans, vice chair of Wake County Board of Commissioners.

The partnership aligns perfectly with their mission of supporting lifelong learning in the community, Theresa Theall, senior library manager for Collection Development Services, said.

"We are thrilled to offer this valuable resource to our patrons, helping students excel in their studies and empowering adult learners to achieve their goals," she said.

The site includes interactive tools, such as a two-way whiteboard, code editor, text editor and graph paper, according to the press release.

Users can take practice tests and use study guides to prepare for exams. Tutor.com also has drawing tools, graphing calculators, formulas and file sharing.

The most popular subjects on Tutor.com are also available in Spanish.

