Court hearing being held on future of NC Voter ID law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another court hearing on North Carolina's Voter ID law is happening today.

The case, which started nearly six years ago challenged two constitutional amendments. One of those amendments include lowering the state income tax cap and the other challenges a state voter photo ID requirement.

Advocates argue the state's photo ID law discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters and dilutes their voting power.

Lawyers for the group say the law violates section two of the Voting Rights Act as well as the 14th and 15th amendments.

Republican state lawmakers say the ID requirement, which took effect last year, builds voter confidence in elections.

Today's hearing will lay out the next steps in the case after closing arguments happened in March.

