Heat advisories in effect across central NC this weekend; chance of pop-up storms

Saturday, July 19, 2025 11:06AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dangerous and intense heat will continue this weekend, with a chance of rain.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central North Carolina, including Orange and Durham counties, until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The heat index is expected to reach triple digits.

Slow-moving thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon, bringing the potential for damaging winds and torrential rain due to persistent moisture.

The front is forecast to weaken later in the weekend, with temperatures peaking in the upper 90s.

Sunday will also be hot, and another heat advisory is possible.

