Thunderstorms develop this evening and early part of tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The warmer temperatures are bringing a chance for thunderstorms across central NC. There is a level 1 severe weather risk.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

It was a dry start to the day with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Highs will climb to around 90.

Scattered showers and gusty storms are possible Friday morning and into the afternoon.

Another system moves through on Saturday that will bring another severe weather risk.

Sunday looks slightly drier, but a few afternoon showers could pop up.