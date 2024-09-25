Heavy rain to move through central NC; Flood watch active for the Triangle | Live Radar

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain will move Wednesday through central North Carolina.

A few afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible. Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.

Many parts of the ABC11 coverage should prepare for a lot of rain and possible flooding. A flood watch is active for the Triangle and northern areas until 8 a.m.

Several flood warnings were issued for multiple counties, including Wake and Harnett. Flash flood warnings were also issued for numerous counties, including Halifax, Nash and Franklin.

Looking Ahead

The rain will continue through Friday. These conditions stem from Tropical Storm Helene which formed in the Caribbean Sea.

There is a heavy rain risk late Thursday through Friday night. Rainfall will be 1 to 3 inches with some areas experiencing more. Winds could reach up to 45 mph.

There is also a tornado risk.