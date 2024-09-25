WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Heavy rain to move through central NC; Flood watch active for the Triangle | Live Radar

WTVD logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 9:44AM
LIVE: First Alert Doppler Net
LIVE: First Alert Doppler Net

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain will move Wednesday through central North Carolina.

A few afternoon showers and isolated storms are possible. Temperature highs will be in the mid-80s.

Many parts of the ABC11 coverage should prepare for a lot of rain and possible flooding. A flood watch is active for the Triangle and northern areas until 8 a.m.

Several flood warnings were issued for multiple counties, including Wake and Harnett. Flash flood warnings were also issued for numerous counties, including Halifax, Nash and Franklin.

Looking Ahead

The rain will continue through Friday. These conditions stem from Tropical Storm Helene which formed in the Caribbean Sea.

There is a heavy rain risk late Thursday through Friday night. Rainfall will be 1 to 3 inches with some areas experiencing more. Winds could reach up to 45 mph.

There is also a tornado risk.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW