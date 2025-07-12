Prepare for scattered storms this weekend in central NC

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- You can expect some stormy weather and hot temperatures this weekend in central North Carolina.

Scattered storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and evening hours, with more widespread coverage expected on Sunday. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for both days.

This comes after significant flooding across the Triangle and central North Carolina causing road closures as Chantal moved through the area.

Looking Ahead

Our attention turns to a storm system over southern Canada and the Great Lakes/Northeast, along with a cold front. This front will bring widespread thunderstorms on Monday, with the potential for damaging winds and flash flooding.

Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday, with widespread storm coverage persisting. Despite the front, temperatures and humidity will remain typical for summer through next week.

Later in the week, tropical moisture could bring heavier and more widespread showers and thunderstorms.