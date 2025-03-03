Severe weather, high winds possible on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Triangle may get some severe weather this week that could feature isolated tornadoes and hail.

A widespread band of showers and possible storms will arrive along and ahead of a cold front late Tuesday night into Wednesday when it comes to NC weather.

The biggest limiting factor at this time for severe weather appears to be instability. A lot will depend on exact timing and whether the front moves through more in the morning vs. the afternoon.

A delayed timing would mean better potential for strong or severe storms. Outside of severe storms, wind gusts of 35-45mph will be possible.

There is a possibility for isolated tornadoes and some hail.

Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Cooler and drier air will settle in Wednesday night behind the front with lows in the 40s.

Thursday will be bright with highs in the 50s and gusty winds of 25-35 mph through the afternoon. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s.

