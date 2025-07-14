Scattered storms bring risk of flooding late Monday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stormy weather in central North Carolina will continue into this week.

Later on Monday, high energy combined with humid air will spark thunderstorms. These storms will likely to develop over the west and drift eastward, arriving by later afternoon or evening. Some areas may get heavier rainfall than others.

Heavy rain could lead to flooding, especially in areas where the ground is already saturated due to Tropical Storm Chantal. Some strong winds are possible too. A Flood Warning is in place for Cumberland and Bladen counties until Tuesday at 2 a.m.

For a majority of Monday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will climb close to 90 degrees, which is slightly cooler than the past few days but typical for this time of year.

SEE ALSO: Cooling stations open to public amid dangerous heat in Wake County

Looking Ahead

A frontal boundary will approach midweek, lingering near the Appalachians and triggering more rain and storms.

While thunderstorms will be scattered east of the higher terrain Tuesday,. the humidity will remain, and clouds are likely to build, especially during the afternoon.