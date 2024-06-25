North Carolina forestry officials warn of high wildfire risk in central NC, coastal plains

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The heat and dry conditions have North Carolina forestry officials sounding the alarm about fire danger.

The agency is asking those living in the coastal plains and Sandhill areas to postpone outdoor burning and fireworks until their area receives "substantial wet, soaking rain."

Central NC and the coastal plains are experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Unattended fires are likely to get out of control and spread quickly.

Here are some tips on how to prevent wildfires:

Check for any burning bans or fire restrictions that affect your area. Don't burn on dry, windy days.

Be fully prepared before burning your field or garden spot. Make sure to have a water source, bucket, a steel rake and a shovel to toss dirt on the fire.

Cool a lantern, stove or heater before refueling.

Grind out your cigarettes in the dirt when smoking outdoors. Never grind it on a stump or log.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass and leaves. Keep plenty of water handy and a shovel to toss dirt on the fire.

Fireworks, such as ground spinners, firecrackers, Roman candles, and bottle rockets and mortars are illegal in North Carolina.

If found in violation, you could be charged a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in jail.