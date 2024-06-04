UNC plays Friday, NC State plays Saturday in college baseball super regionals

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC and NC State know when they will take the field again in the NCAA Baseball Championship.

North Carolina will play in Chapel Hill on Friday against West Virginia at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. Game two will be Saturday at 8 p.m.. Game three will be Sunday, if necessary.

UNC ousted last year's national champion LSU Tigers in extra innings on Monday evening in their regional to make it to the super regional round.

NC State will play in Athens against Georgia on Saturday at noon for game 1 on ESPNU. Game two will be Sunday at noon. Game three will be Monday, if necessary.

The Wolfpack took care of business in their regional by going undefeated -- winning three straight games and advancing comfortably to the super regional round.