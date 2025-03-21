Flagg, No. 1 Duke run away from Mount St. Mary's in NCAA opener 93-49

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 1 Duke had no trouble in its NCAA tournament opener Friday afternoon, blasting No. 16 seed Mount St. Mary's 93-49.

Tyrese Proctor had 19 points and freshman star Cooper Flagg returned from an ankle injury to add 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Blue Devils (32-3) opened a push for a sixth national title roughly a half-hour's drive from its Durham campus. Duke jumped to a 13-2 lead in a dominant first half marked by clean execution on the way to a big lead.

The Blue Devils cooled after the break but finished at 50% shooting with 14 3-pointers to cruise toward a second-round date with Baylor. Proctor went 6 for 8 from deep.

Duke center Khaman Maluach throws down a dunk against Mount St. Mary's on Friday at the NCAA tournament in Raleigh. Stephanie Scarbrough

The 18-year-old Flagg - a top NBA prospect and unanimous Associated Press first-team All-American - missed the last two games of Duke's run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title after rolling his left ankle in the quarterfinals against Georgia Tech. He looked comfortable in this one, including when he finished an and-1 drive that left him on his back in the opening flurry and later when he cut backdoor to take Patrick Ngongba's feed and dunk it home.

Duke led 54-28 by halftime after shooting 60.6% while committing just one turnover.

Arlandus Keyes scored 15 points for the 16th-seeded Mountaineers (23-13), the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champs who beat American in Wednesday's First Four. Mount St. Mary's shot 30.2% from the field, including 5 for 27 on 3s.

This was the Mountaineers' seventh trip to March Madness, the first six coming as a member of the Northeast Conference. They fell to 0-5 in the first round, all against No. 1 seeds - including one in this building exactly 17 years ago against another nearby ACC school (North Carolina). This was the program's first NCAA trip since the Indianapolis-bubbled 2021 tournament during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday's game against the ninth-seeded Bears will mark a reunion with former Duke guard Jeremy Roach, who transferred to Baylor after last season.

The Associated Press contributed.