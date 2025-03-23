March Madness: Duke and Baylor square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Baylor Bears (20-14, 11-11 Big 12) vs. Duke Blue Devils (32-3, 22-1 ACC)

The game starts at 2:40 p.m. at the Lenovo Center on CBS.

Blue Devils -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE

No. 1 Duke takes on Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils have gone 22-1 against ACC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Duke has a 27-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 11-11 against Big 12 teams. Baylor is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke scores 83.0 points, 13.8 more per game than the 69.2 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 14.9 more points per game (76.4) than Duke allows to opponents (61.5).

TOP PERFORMERS

Cooper Flagg is averaging 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Nunn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Norchad Omier is averaging 16 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 88.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

