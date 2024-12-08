NCDHHS, new digital platform provides mental health support for North Carolina teens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Following Hurricane Helene and moving into the holiday season, teens in North Carolina are facing all kinds of different mental health stressors.

988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline launched two years ago, and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) noticed one group in particular using the lifeline.

"We've seen a significant uptake in utilization of that service, especially the talk and text features from kids who are like 12 to 18, which is great," Kelly Crosbie with NCDHHS said. "So, they're reaching out, they're calling, but that really is kind of an immediate response line."

Crosbie is the director of the NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Use Services.

She said state officials knew they needed to implement something that could provide ongoing mental health support for kids and teens, especially in the wake of large-scale disasters like Helene and everyday stressors in the lives of young people.

The 988 suicide and crisis hotline is seeing more and more calls from middle and high school students.

State officials decided to partner with a new service called "Somethings".

"Somethings is a digital mental health platform built specifically for teenagers ages 13 to 19 that connects them with certified peer specialist mentors who have overcome similar mental health challenges and who are trained and certified to help support teens in navigating the everyday stressors of their life," Somethings CEO Patrick Gilligan told ABC11.

He also added that licensed clinical supervisors support the young mentors to ensure the safety of those getting help.

Gilligan said the mission is personal to him. His mental health journey started as a teen when he struggled with an eating disorder.

"I faced all of the same challenges that many teens today face with difficulty finding mental health providers, finding ones that related to me, finding ones that had availability and not a three-month waitlist," Gilligan said.

He discovered others were facing similar issues, and Somethings was born.

NCDHHS started the partnership with the digital platform in October, ensuring that every young person in all 100 North Carolina counties now has free access to this mental health support, hoping to make sure kids know they matter.

The digital platform is free and anonymous.

"No one's going to know that you reached out. You don't have to be embarrassed, but you matter, you matter a great deal. Tomorrow needs you. We need you," Crosbie told ABC11 speaking specifically to young people in North Carolina.

The state hopes to continue the partnership long-term and continue expanding mental health services to North Carolinians.

