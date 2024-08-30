Most frequent users of 988 Hotline are teenagers 13 to 17 years old, data shows

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- The first week back to school can be an exciting time for some students, but it's also an area of concern for mental health professionals.

They say the start of the school year typically spurs an uptick in mental health problems.

There is an alarming trend emerging among middle and high school students.

The latest data from the North Carolina Health and Human Resources reveals that 13-to-17-year-olds now are most frequent users of the 988 Hotline.

Almost 6,500 teens have reached out in crisis in the past year.

Mental health care providers say there's a significant gap in support.

"The mental health resources they just can't keep up. There's not enough in this community to serve this increase of suicide ideation and self-harming," said Charlie Health Clinical Outreach Manager Brittany Ratterree.

There are real concerns as we start a new school year. Teens may struggle with social media and feel anxious or overwhelmed.

It was already a busy summer for mental health professionals.

Ratterree says since the first full month of operation in North Carolina last summer, Charlie Health's staff has been experiencing more than ten percent rise in inquiries for youth programs.

Charlie's Health works directly with 988, which is the nation's suicide and crisis lifeline.

In America right now, suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people between ten and fourteen.

State leaders are desperately trying to change the statistics.

"We've invested a lot in schools, both 988, making sure that those signs are available so people are aware of it," said NCDHHS Sect. Kody Kinsley.

A few weeks ago, the national director toured 988's North Carolina site.

Dr. Monica Johnson calls the hotline 'the most transformative thing that has happened in behavioral healthcare" and she hopes more youth lean on the service.

"As a mother first. I know this firsthand. These are our future leaders, and these are the individuals who are least likely to have stigma related to mental health. these kids care about their well-being," said Johnson.

Counselors are encouraging parents during this start of a new school year to establish routines and offer their kids empathy and reassurance that you're always available to talk.

Mental health professionals say it's also important to monitor changes in your children, such as eating habits or isolation.