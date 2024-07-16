Suicide and Crisis Lifeline an asset to thousands in North Carolina as it marks 2 years of existence

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a different day for Scott Huler who was raised to believe that it was not OK to talk about your feelings. He refused to raise his sons that way.

"Emotions were considered a feminine thing, and I'm a boy," Huler said. "I'm not supposed to have emotions, and it's very standard for a 60s upbringing. I hated that. I knew it was wrong as a little kid."

Huler, 65, spoke with ABC11 in downtown Durham. He said his sons are emotionally sound as a result of the changes he's implemented over the years. Mental health experts believe more people feel like him and are open to talking about what's on their mind.

Two years after launching the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 10 million calls have been answered. People in need of support are connected with trained crisis counselors. The calls last 14 minutes on average.

"There's social unrest. There's political divisiveness. There's social media," said National Alliance on Mental Health Chief Advocacy Officer Hannah Wesolowski. "Just like we have 911 for a car accident or heart attack, we have 988 as a nationwide network that people can dial when they are in mental health or substance abuse crisis."

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, crisis counselors have responded to nearly 190,000 calls, texts and chats, connecting people with mental health and substance use resources.

"We are seeing people struggling to find housing like what to do next after being released from jail," said Mark Simon, executive director of NAMI Wake County.

According to Simon, the type of calls he sees locally are diverse in need. It's something that's not too surprising for Huler who understands the mental health challenges people face today.

"The fact is we have needed this forever," Huler said.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.