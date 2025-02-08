NCDOT to halt any new construction of EV charging stations

The decision came after new guidance from the Trump Administration. Projects already in progress can continue.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said Friday that based on guidance from the White House, it will stop building any new electric vehicle charging stations in the state.

It comes after North Carolina received $109 million for EV infrastructure that was approved by Congress under the Biden Administration.

The US Transportation Secretary said that he wants to review the policies surrounding that grant money and that updated guidelines will be released.

Nine EV charging stations are under construction across the state.

Those projects can move forward, but any new construction will be suspended.

