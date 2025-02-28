NCFC youth gears up for season, focusing on referee safety

Find the cleats and break out the lawn chair because soccer season is here.

Find the cleats and break out the lawn chair because soccer season is here.

Find the cleats and break out the lawn chair because soccer season is here.

Find the cleats and break out the lawn chair because soccer season is here.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Find the cleats and break out the lawn chair because soccer season is here.

"Gotta get the legs moving before this weekend. But I'm feeling alright. We're ready for it," said Richard Wells, soccer referee.

On March 1, Wells starts his 13th season as a referee and he says this year feel a little different.

"There's been much more support in the referee community. A lot of times when I was younger, it felt like you were kind of alone. And now you see a lot more family around it," he said.

A new U.S. Soccer policy takes effect this weekend to protect referees. It includes stronger sanctions for any form of physical or non-physical abuse towards referees and players, coaches and spectators will be encouraged to report abuse.

"Referees are leaving the game and ultimately, they're trying to get on the front end of it making sure we're creating an environment that keeps referees in the game," said Bryan Bachelder, North Carolina Football Club Youth Director of Administration.

The dangers of being a referee coming to light after recent viral videos. A Seattle man is now facing charges after he allegedly shoved two child referees at his son's youth hockey game.

"There's just not a lot of people that are looking to become referees and those that do often don't stick with it," said Brian Miller, NCFC Youth Director of Referees.

According to U.S. Soccer, 90% of referees report abuse has increased over the last five years. And 60% have chosen to leave because of it. And NCFC youth referees train for these situations.

"We have an instructor act like a coach would act or even an angry parent would act, and we try to get the referees to deal with those situations," Miller said.

But with 600 games planned for this weekend, NCFC youth hopes they won't need to use that training or U.S. Soccer's new policy. Instead they'll be able to focus on the goal.

"Getting the chance to really come out here and show who we are and provide a safe environment for everybody is really the key," Wells said.

If you are interested in becoming a referee, a lot of the training is done online now. For more information click here.

